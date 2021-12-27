Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone head for vacation to ring in the New Year

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 27th December 2021 7:56 pm IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Post ’83’ success, actor Ranveer Singh and his ladylove Deepika Padukone have headed for a vacation to celebrate the New Year.

On Monday morning, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left the city for their annual holiday. For the airport look, the two made an impressive style statement and slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well.

Deepika looked fashionable in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat.

As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer’s ’83’ was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of ‘Gehraiyaan’.

