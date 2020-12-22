Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk’s music video ‘Aur Karo’

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project – the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video ‘Aur Karo’ featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor who also made a fun appearance in the video of the song said that it was the concept of the video that made him want to feature in the video.

“The mad hatters at IncInk have outdone themselves this time. From music to lyrical prowess to vocal flow, story and characterization, Aur Karo is a blitz screen of madness and genius. ‘Sign me up’ I said to Navzar when I heard the video concept,” he said.

“I had to be a part of this. So, they found a way to airdrop me in a shot, bang in the middle of the craziness. It is this world of Film and Music which doesn’t abide by any rules, that makes me feel at home. I love it,” he added.

‘Aur Karo’ is a satirical take on how talent is viewed by the commercial machinery that invests in them and the vicious cycle that follows.

Using music and hip hop as the ultimate mode of expression Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire convey their thoughts, feelings, and internal conflicts as young artists.