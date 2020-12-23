Ranveer Singh posts sneak-peek from ‘Cirkus’ shoot

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 1:44 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 23 : Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse from the shoot of his upcoming film Cirkus. He posted a three pictures from the shoot on his verified Instagram account.

In the image, Ranveer seems to be inside a theatre, looking into a distance.

He captioned the image with emojis of a circus tent, reels, camera and theatre mask. 

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Shakespeare’s play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.

