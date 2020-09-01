Ranveer Singh shares his fitness regime

By News Desk 1 Updated: 1st September 2020 10:08 pm IST
Ranveer Singh shares his fitness regime

By Puja Gupta
New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANSlife) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh says training is a very important part of his life, and he utilised the lockdown period to add muscle mass to his physique.

“Training is a very important part of my life. I have been bodybuilding since I was 16 years old. During lockdown I have deliberately added muscle mass to my physique,” he tells IANSlife exclusively.

“I have started lifting heavier than ever before and my focus has been compound exercises. I wasn’t doing a lot of dead lifts earlier but now I’ve incorporated them into my routine and I am constantly working to perfect my form,” he adds.

READ:  Rhea's lawyer reacts to reports that she has confessed to drug chats

In addition to it there’s the bench press he reveals and “military press and squats have been the mainstay of my lockdown routine along with a second session of steady state cardio”.

“I’m happy with my results during but now I want to get ripped,” says the ‘Padmavati actor.

Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador of BigMucles Nutrition. He says he started using their supplements during the making of ‘Simmba’ when he was required to bulk up, adding, “Since then it has been a constant for me.”

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari to play 'special part' in Arjun Kapoor next
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close