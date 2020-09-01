Ranveer Singh shares his fitness regime

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANSlife) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh says training is a very important part of his life, and he utilised the lockdown period to add muscle mass to his physique.

“Training is a very important part of my life. I have been bodybuilding since I was 16 years old. During lockdown I have deliberately added muscle mass to my physique,” he tells IANSlife exclusively.

“I have started lifting heavier than ever before and my focus has been compound exercises. I wasn’t doing a lot of dead lifts earlier but now I’ve incorporated them into my routine and I am constantly working to perfect my form,” he adds.

In addition to it there’s the bench press he reveals and “military press and squats have been the mainstay of my lockdown routine along with a second session of steady state cardio”.

“I’m happy with my results during but now I want to get ripped,” says the ‘Padmavati actor.

Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador of BigMucles Nutrition. He says he started using their supplements during the making of ‘Simmba’ when he was required to bulk up, adding, “Since then it has been a constant for me.”

Source: IANS

