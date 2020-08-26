Ranveer Singh’s grandfather is a stylish man

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 2:20 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his wild fashion sense. In a new Instagram picture he has posted, it is apparent his grandfather is a stylish man, too.

In the picture, Ranveer’s “nana ji” sports a fedora hat and big square framed glasses with gold attachments to help the spectacles hang from the neck.

“Nana-G,” he captioned the image.

Actress Richa Chadha took to the comment section and called Ranveer’s grandfather “NANA OG (original gangster).”

Replying to a user, Ranveer borrowed lines from rapper Lil Pump’s song “Gucci gang”.

He wrote: “@shaunak_hingoraniHAHAHAHAA GUCCI GRAN!”

Actor Sahil Khattar wrote: “Everyones a gangsta until the real one arrives… Paaye lagoo nana-g”.

READ:  Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar joins CBI probe

Ranveer currently awaits the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan’s “83”.

The film narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close