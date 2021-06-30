Ranveer’s dramatic look goes viral, fans call him ‘Deepika + bappi lahri’

Ranveer Singh uploaded three back-to-back pictures on Instagram donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 30th June 2021 3:50 pm IST
Ranveer Singh's new quirky look (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh adds Italian flamboyance to his by-now familiar bizarre fashion sense in latest photos that he posted on Wednesday.

Ranveer uploaded three back-to-back pictures on Instagram donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck. He wears his hair long and sports oversized tinted glasses for the photo-op that has been shot indoors.

The first picture is snapped near a bunker bed. While the second one has Ranveer Singh in a Gucci monogram trench coat placed stylishly on his shoulder, as he holds a Black Jackie bag against a vintage mirror. The third picture is captured in front of an old elevator.

The actor’s latest style quirk draws inspiration from Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s signature long hair, chunky jewellery and signature red hat.

“Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961,” Ranveer Singh captioned.

Within minutes, reactions poured in from his industry friends and fans.

Alia Bhatt wrote: “Oh! Oh! Oh!!!”

Arjun Kapoor compared him to Hollywood star Jared Leto as he commented: “Veer Leto”.

Himesh Reshammiya called the look “historic”.

Kubbra Sait commented: “You really are the unicorn aren’t you?”

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta wrote: “There’s hard. Harder. Hardest. And then Ranveer!”

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films are “83”, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus”. He will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi”.

