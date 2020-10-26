RaOol reimagines Gujarati music with new album

Mumbai, Oct 26 : UK-based composer-rapper of Indian descent RaOol is all set for the launch of his first Gujarati album, titled Gujarat Stand Up.

The album has urban as well Gujarati influences. The first track is titled “Achko machko” and its features playback singer Brijesh Shandilya and Pragathi Guruprasad.

“When major labels told me to follow the trend of the Punjabi music scene to simply blend in rather than draw attention to my Gujarati heritage, I knew I had to do the opposite. This project is Gujarati music reimagined in my way and my first step in bringing Gujarati hip-hop to the world. Punjab has made its mark, now its our time… Gujarat Stand Up,” RaOol said.

Produced by Saurabh Lokhande, the song has a video directed by The Great Murshed.

The second track, “Ke have have”, is a collaboration between Aishwarya Majmudar and Divya Kumar. Then there is “Gujarati nasha” with Jaz Dhami and Neeti Mohan.

Talking about her song, Aishwarya Majmudar said: “The song is incredible. The drops and the growth, the lyrics! The thought is extremely relatable, especially to the generation today, and the music is a brilliant blend of cultures.”

To this, Divya Kumar added: “We have been hearing this song from our childhood, and the new twist what RaOol has created, is something very fresh. I am glad to be a part of this new age garba album, well you can actually call it a disco dandiya.”

