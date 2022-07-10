Rape case accused Police Inspector surrenders before SOT

Hyderabad: The suspended Inspector of police Marredpally police station who is allegedly involved in the rape case on Sunday evening surrendered before the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police.

Y Nagesswar Rao, against whom a case of rape, arms act and attempt to murder was registered at Vanasthalipuram police station was absconding and four teams of SOT had launched a manhunt for him.

The accused officer on Sunday night surrendered before the SOT police and he was immediately arrested in the case. He will be produced before the concerned court tommorrow.

Two days ago a 32 year old woman had filed a case with the Vanasthalipuram police alleging that she was raped on the gunpoint and her husband was also threatened with the weapon.

The police had registered a case and started search for the accused police officer. After intensified searches Nageswar Rao this evening surrendered before the police. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of ACP LB Nagar P Sreedhar Reddy.