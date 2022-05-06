Syeda Ruqia Zaidi

When people think of rape, they might picture an unknown person attacking someone. But the reality is that more than half of all people who are raped know the person who attacked or raped them.

Forced sex is an act of violence and aggression. It has nothing to do with love. As per people’s perception girls and women are more likely to be raped, but in reality, there are more male kids who are raped which differs from country to country as per the statistics. It’s not just men who rape. In rare cases, women rape, too. The person who gets raped is not to be blamed. Rape is always the rapist’s fault. But in our world, we perceive it the other way.

Rape has endured for centuries. In this so-called ‘Modern’ era, rape allegory continues and marked up successfully for the perpetrator in making the claims of the victim difficult to seek justice. The disgusting side of humans is also spotlighted which unveils the animals that are raped in our “Modern Era”.

The vast majority of assaults that get reported face a long adjudication process. For victims who watch their claims are ignored, the emotional and physical hard may last for a lifetime.

Implementing some reformed and educational solutions can be a first step toward saving humans and humanity.

The author can be contacted by email id srzscript@gmail.com or WhatsApp at +919398104340

