Rapid Urbanization is taking place in the country: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of the state G. Kishan Reddy today said that rapid urbanization was taking very fast in all parts of the country including Hyderabad.

He said that they were taking all steps for ensuring smart policing in the wake of increase in crimes. He praised AP and Telangana police and said that the central government officials were praising the two state police before him in several issues.

He said that CC cameras would help a lot in nabbing criminals. Reddy said that Hyderabad was one of the 8 Cities that have been selected for safe city project. He said that the central government would extend direct aid under the scheme.

He said that the new technology pails help a lot in ensuring proper patrolling system, she teams and identification of Crome hotspots.

He also said that the first forensic University of the world was being set up in the country and added that they would soon fill up 41 percent vacant posts in forensic labs. He made these remarks after inaugurating 288 CC TV cameras at Amberpet assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the central government was planning to amend IPC and CrPC. He also said that they would soon national safety university to fill up posts in paramilitary forces.