Rapido and Telangana government to work on job creation

Hyderabad: Rapido alongside the Telangana government aims to create job opportunities for youth in the city and improve entrepreneurship for more than thirty thousand people, encouraging them to earn while driving their two-wheelers.

This is an extension to Rapido’s already existing employee base in the state with over 400 individuals on board. The mobile app-based two-wheeler taxi service aims to increase this number to over 1000 in the next 2 years.

This move aims to train over 600 students to ensure that they stay close to their families whilst having a job and income that is comfortable for their survival.

The initiative is in-line with Rapido’s and the government’s vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in the majority of the cities across India.

“We are aiming to take a lot of initiatives to encourage the startup ecosystem in the state. We are happy to see that Rapido is aligned with us on this goal. With the rising opportunities and the desire among the youth to excel in every field, we are positive that this initiative will be well-received”, said minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, speaking about the initiative.

Rapido Co-Founder, Pavan Guntupalli, said, “The Government’s vision to boost employment in the city is our road to entrenching a cohesive and accessible start-up system in and across India. The fresh round of hiring will strengthen the Rapido rider and driver growth, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, data, safety, and finance technology teams”

With the country’s overall unemployment rate at seven percent in November 2021, Rapido and the Government of Telangana hope to make a difference in the state.