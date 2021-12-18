Rapper Fetty Wap arrested over outstanding warrant

Washington: American rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested on Friday outside the Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey due to an outstanding warrant.

According to Fox News, police had received an alert from the ‘679’ rapper’s ankle monitor, prompting them to question Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, the Port Authority confirmed.

After running the rapper’s information, police found that he had an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was for public nuisance and had been issued out of North Bergen, New Jersey.

Specifics of the incident that led to the arrest warrant are currently unclear. However, the rapper has now been released on bail, though no bail amount was listed.

Fetty Wap has been subject to ankle monitoring as part of his conditional release on drug charges. He was previously arrested by the FBI in October and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The rapper and others have been accused of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from approximately June of 2019 to June of 2020.

They allegedly got the drugs on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs across the country.

As per Fox News, the arrests come during a difficult year for the rapper. In August, it was revealed that his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, had died. The child’s mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news of Lauren’s death publicly on Instagram.