Rapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks

Mumbai, Oct 8 : Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress.

The rapper says the issue needs to be addressed, which is why she joins Cynthia Erivo, Camila Coelho, Tatyana McFadden at the World Woman Hour, a global digital event that will spotlight the untold stories of 60 women achievers from all corners of the globe with an aim to empower the young generation.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to be part of the World Woman Hour and empower and inspire young minds all across the world. Despite progress in recent years, women around the world still face many roadblocks and this needs to be addressed and acted upon,” Kumari said.

“It feels amazing to be part of a bigger revolution. Sometimes, we just need to be inspired by one person who is already doing what we want to do and then each day becomes a blessing,” she added.

The World Woman Hour event will be held on October 11. Kumari is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and Fall Out Boy.

