Rappers KR$NA, Hi-Rez collaborate with hip hop legend Royce Da 5’9

New Delhi, Jan 2 : Delhi-based rapper KR$NA has collaborated with American rapper Hi-Rez and hip hop legend Royce Da 5’9 for a song titled Crossroads.

The song is about loyalty and betrayal, and it takes an introspective approach with the three rappers talking about overcoming the trials and tribulations of life.

Hi-Rez, who put the collaboration together, shared: “I stumbled upon desi hip hop at the beginning of the year when I heard some of KR$NA’s music and loved it! I have been a fan of Royce Da 5’9 since I was a kid and really wanted to bring America and India together on this track.”

KR$NA added: “Hi-Rez sent me the song and I was immediately vibing with the groove of the song. It’s an easy listening hip hop track with some deep lyrics and then when Hi-Rez got Royce Da 5’9’s on the track, it just took the entire project to the next level! I’m proud to be able to put my city and country on the map with this collaboration.”

