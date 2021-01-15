Rare Bonsai plant stolen from ex-DGP’s house in Hyderabad recovered

Hyderabad, Jan 15 : Hyderabad police on Friday recovered a rare bonsai plant stolen from residence of former Andhra Pradesh police chief V. Appa Rao and arrested a person.

A 21-year-old construction worker was held for the theft of the 15-year-old Casuarina Bonsai tree stolen on January 10 from residence of former Director General of Police in posh Jubilee Hills, while the second accused was absconding, police said.

A case of theft was lodged at Jubilee Hills Police Station on a complaint by Appa Rao’s wife V. Sridevi. She stated in her complaint that the 15-year-old bonsai miniature tree was stolen on Sunday from their house garden on Road No 18 of Jubilee Hills.

Sridevi informed police that she has a huge collection of valuable bonsai trees and a rare tree Saru (casuarina) which was kept in front of their south-east gate was found stolen.

She told police that their gardener Devender noticed that the miniature tree was missing while watering the plants.

Acting on her complaint, police had registered a case of theft and launched a probe.

Jubilee Hills Detective Inspector A Ramesh and crime staff solved the case with the arrest of construction worker Gollapudi Prasannanjaneyulu, a resident of OM Nagar, SPR Hills, Yousfugda. He is the main accused while the second accused Abhishek is absconding.

According to police while roaming in Jubilee Hills, the main accused observed the bonsai plants several times in front of the residence of the retired IPS officer and decided to steal the bonsai plant placed in front of main gate.

Both the accused came to the place on a motorbike and committed theft of that bonsai plant, with a view to sell it to interested customers. Police cracked the case after analysing the CCTV footage in the area.

Police have appealed to people to install CCTV at each and every house and establishment to prevent offences and also to detect the offences and for speedy recovery of stolen property as well.

