Mumbai: Rare photos of Irrfan Khan from his National School of Drama days went viral on social media after his son, Babil Khan shared them on his Instagram account. The photos were taken in the late 1980s.

In one of the photos, the actor can be seen wearing large round-rimmed glasses as he lights up a cigarette. In other photos, he was seen performing on the stage.

In another post, Babil shared video late actor enjoying pani puri after a shoot.

“When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.

Irrfan Khan’s wife writes note on Facebook

Earlier, Irrfan Khan wife, Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “I have not lost, I have gained in every which way”.

It may be mentioned that Irrfan Khan had breathed his last early on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Personal, professional background

Irrfan Khan was born on 7th January 1966 in Jaipur. He was the son of late Jagirdar Khan and Begum Khan.

He married Sutapa Sikdar on 23rd February 1995. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayan.

The actor played key roles in many Bollywood movies. His popular movies are ‘The killer’, ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc.

The actor who won many awards including Film Fare Awards, National Film Award was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’.

