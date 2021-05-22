Rare surgery performed on heart patient at Care hospital

Hyderabad: A team of cardiologists at CARE Hospital, Nampally, Hyderabad have performed a rare surgery. The surgery was done on a 40-year-old patient from Khammam who had severe complications in the stents. The patient had previously gone through an angioplasty two months ago, after having a heart attack.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Raja Sekhara Rao, Chief Cardiothoracic & Transplant Surgeon, and Dr. B.K.S. Sastry, a Consultant Cardiologist at CARE Hospitals assessed and treated the patient.

Post the angioplasty, the patient developed fever and shortness of breath which kept worsening during the two months. Finally, the patient was shifted to CARE Hospital in Nampally, Hyderabad in an emergency. Following a few tests, doctors revealed that the patient’s condition was life-threatening and had to be treated immediately.

Critically analyzing the situation, Dr. Sastry, who specializes in Cardiac Sciences, considered this as an infection in the stents. Further investigation was done by performing a CT angiogram and MRI. The test results confirmed the infection and the clotting of the stents. It was also found that there was a formation of abscesses over the heart with severe right and left heart dysfunction. Dr. Raja Sekhara Rao, who was one of the leading doctors in the surgery, said that “patients with an infection in the stents are very rare and can be fatal.”

“An ultrasound imaging test was used to locate the exact position of the stent and was removed safely using the beating-heart technique. The pus around the heart was drained and a coronary bypass surgery using the internal mammary artery was performed,” said Dr. Rao.

As per the doctors, the rare surgery was successful and the patient was discharged after recovery. The doctors are in touch with the patient for further assistance through telemedicine.

Mr. Syed Kamran Husain, Chief Operating Officer of CARE Hospitals, Nampally said that all the protocols under the hospital’s ‘Mission Suraksha’ initiative were followed to prevent the spread of any infection.”

“We at CARE Hospitals have a strong team of cardiac medical professionals who are the best in their fields of work. As a healthcare provider, we will continue to serve patients who require the best-in-class medical facilities,” he added.

What is angioplasty

The vital organs of a human body include the heart, brain, kidneys, liver, and lungs. Each of these has its own function and is considered very important for survival. Several new medical procedures have been discovered to ensure the proper functioning of our vital organs. Even though our medical sciences have evolved, several unforeseen complications could arise post-treatment for many patients.

Among the vital organs of the human body, the heart is responsible for pumping blood, distributing oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. It pumps blood through the network of blood vessels known as arteries and veins. According to healthline.com – “Arteries are blood vessels responsible for carrying oxygen-rich blood away from the heart to the body. Veins are blood vessels that carry blood low in oxygen from the body back to the heart for reoxygenation.”

Over time, due to cholesterol and calcium, plaque can form inside the walls of arteries. The plaque can block arteries and slow down the blood flow of the heart. This condition is known as Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). CAD could lead to a heart attack or abnormal functioning of the heart by damaging its muscles. In such scenarios, a cardiac stent (small expandable mesh tube made of metal) is inserted in the blocked artery to expand it and normalize the blood flow. This procedure is known as ‘angioplasty’.