Rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore.

One Basudev Mahapatra spotted the rare turtle when he was working in his fields and brought it to home. Later, he handed over the turtle to the forest officials.

Posted By News Desk Published: 20th July 2020 12:42 pm IST
Albino Turtle In odisha

Bhubaneswar: A rare yellow turtle was spotted and rescued in Odisha’s Balasore district, said an official on Monday.

Locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block rescued the unique yellow colour turtle on Sunday.

“A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday. Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back,” tweeted Susanta Nanda, senior IFS officer and chief executive of Chilika Development Authority.

Sharing the pictures of this turtle, Nanda said it also appeared to have pink eyes, a feature than indicates albinism.

Source: IANS
