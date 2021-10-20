Rasgulla chaat: Netizens are divided over this bizarre dish

A kitchen is a chef’s laboratory where if elements that must be kept apart are mixed together, can cause a mishap or may sometimes result in the creation of an extraordinarily bizarre dish. In recent times, kitchen laboratories have seen more bizarre dishes than ever before, thanks to the pandemic. One such bizarre dish that has landed up on the internet is “Rasgulla chaat”, which has left netizens divided on Twitter.

A video of the Rasgulla Chaat dish appeared on Twitter when a user @iasSahab11 tweeted, “Ban food vloggers #YouTube“. The user then posted the video clip in response to another user who asked what had happened.

The video has received more than 1.10K views so far with a mix of reactions from people. The video has left a few users appalled whereas others are invested in adding more elements to the dish to give it more ‘flavour’.

In the video, rasgullas are served on a plate with chaat powder sprinkled on top, followed by honey tamarind syrup, sweet yoghurt and chocolate flakes. It is garnished with almonds, cashews and syrup before being served. The dessert is reportedly served at a food joint in Delhi’s Karol Bagh at a price of Rs 120. The video shared was created by a YouTube food blogging channel, Delhi Food Nest, run by food bloggers Rituraj and Mehak.

The internet has also seen bizarre food experiments like the Strawbiryani, Croissant vada pav, pineapple pizza and burger, with the rasgulla chaat adding to the list.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Rasagulla Chaat dish:

