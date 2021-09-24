Rashami Desai breaks silence on Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Mumbai: On September 2, actor Sidharth Shukla had succumbed to a massive heart attack at the age of 40. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital where he was declared as brought dead. He was cremated in the Oshiwara Crematorium on September 3.

Sidharth’s bitter-sweet relationship with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai is known to all and they even had dated for a brief period of time. They were casted opposite each other in Dil se Dil Tak as Parth and Shorvori.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla from Dil Se Dil Tak (YouTube)

It was during that time that the rumors had broken out of the duo being in relationship and sometime down the line not all worked well for the couple. Reports have it that there were some ugly fights as well that had taken place on sets.

Post that, Sidharth and Rashami turned out be really good friends in Bigg Boss season 13 and fans thoroughly enjoyed the moments they shared together.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rashami Desai opened up about how she was shell-shocked like the rest of the world post learning about Shukla’s demise. She is somebody who would never compromise on her professional engagements for anything no matter what, but after the news came out she said that she just couldn’t carry herself to the sets.

She went on to talk about how big a heartbreak the sudden passing away of the actor caused to his current girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Everybody is gutted at the thought of her plight and it was even reported that she is neither not talking to anybody nor is she taking proper meals.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was last seen in a music video Subanallah and is very active on Instagram with posts of her photoshoots coming every now and then.