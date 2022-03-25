Rashami Desai’s remuneration per episode for Naagin 6

Mumbai: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor‘s supernatural thriller suspense show Naagin has successfully completed its 5 seasons so far. The show is currently airing its 6th season (Naagin 6) which has Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. With new twists and turns, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the screens.

Latest news about another TV diva Rashami Desai joining the cast of Naagin 6 has left fans excited. If the reports turn out to be true, then Tejasswi will be seen reuniting with Rashami after Bigg Boss 15 and fans are eagerly waiting to see them together.

Rashami Desai’s fee for Naagin 6

Another news that is grabbing everyone’s eyeballs is Rashami’s remuneration for Naagin 6. Recently, a tweet which mentioned about her whopping fee, went viral taking the social media by storm.

The user named Sohil had tweeted, “#Exclusive 😱😱 #RashamiDesai is charging 3× more than Lead of #Naagin6. Tejasswi is not happy with the decision & had a big argument with the production & after that jumb into the pool of Naagin set ..!! Kya aapko lagta h Unko sympathy mil payegi ?? Jude rhiyo for more updates.”

Earlier, we have informed you that Tejasswi Prakash, who is seen playing the role of Pratha, is apparently earning Rs 2 lakh per episode. If the viral tweet is to be believed, Rashami is taking home Rs 6 lakh per episode. However, these figures are not official.

Highest paid actor on Ekta’s show

According to Bollywood Life report, the highest pay is withdrawn by the veteran actor Sudha Chandran, who has played the leading negative character in various seasons of Naagin. Teja’s co-star Simba Nagpal, who is essaying the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, is charging Rs 1 lakh per episode.