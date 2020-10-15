Rashami,Gautam,Asim- Next Toofani Seniors trio to enter Bigg Boss 14?

Mumbai: The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have roped in the contestants from its previous seasons to participants in the show. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered the BB 14 house to grill the contestants. The former BB contestants entered the house as Toofani Seniors who are taking the charge of freshers.

Bigg Boss season 14 is different from others as the contestants who are currently under TBC (To be confirmed) tag, will have to impress the seniors in order to stay in the house. The contestants will be ‘passed’ and ‘confirmed’ for their stay inside the house by these three ‘seniors.’

Toofani Seniors task

Hina Khan took charge of the personal belongings of the contestants, Gauahar Khan is ruling over the kitchen and Siddharth took charge of who’s going to sleep where and who all are going to share their beds.

The presence of Toofani Seniors is adding more spice and making the show even more interesting than ever before.

However, the senior trio will leave the house by the end of this week.

Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati, Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 14

If latest reports are to be believed, former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati and Asim Riaz will be entering the house as the next trio of Toofani Seniors after Hina, Siddharth and Gauahar leave.

Yes! you heard it right. It is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 finalists Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai as well as Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati will enter the controversial house.

In the recent episodes, we have seen the Toofani seniors supporting and also making it difficult for the freshers to remove the TBC tag.

There has been no official confirmation from the makers for the same. However, fans are already excited to see how the new Toofani Seniors trio will rule the house.