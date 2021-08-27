Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi express anguish over Kabul blasts

Afghan star cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have expressed their anguish over the recent airport blast at Kabul that killed several dozens of people and injured hundreds.

The cricketing duo who play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League( IPL) took to microblogging site Twitter to express their thoughts regarding the same.

Both of them were heartbroken over the loss of innocent Afghan lives in the blast that rocked the capital city of Kabul. As per media reports ,the blast has killed at least 95 people.

In their tweets, the cricketers appealed for help and wanted the end of bloodshed in Afghanistan which has been in chaos post Taliban takeover of the nation.

I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen lost their lives in today’s attack in the vicinity fo Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times. #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/lJP5GKFuAE — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 26, 2021

Kabul is bleeding again 😢😢💔💔

STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE 🙏🙏😢😢🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 26, 2021

A twin suicide bombs rocked Kabul airport on Thursday as masses in large number were preparing to leave the country in the backdrop of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

IS-K, Islamic State Khorasan Province, an affiliate of ISIS claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The blast has impacted the evacuation operations as countries were in full swing evacuating their citizens from Kabul.

According to media reports, it has killed dozens of Afghan civilians and has also resulted in the death of 13 US troops.