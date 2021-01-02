Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna bag Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

Hyderabad: One of the most prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Awards South was announced on the New Year’s eve, 1st January 2021. The awards honoured the best and finest talents from the four film industries of South including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni bagged the award for best actress and most versatile actor of 2020.

Other big names who won the top honour at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 include Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Shivrajkumar, and so on.

Tollywood’s young star Naveen Polishetty managed to bag the best actor 2020 South category award for his brilliant work in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in 2019. Whereas, Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best actress award for her role in the film Dear Comrade.

The Best Film was awarded to the film Jersey at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020. Meanwhile, the most versatile actor award was given to Nagarjuna Akkineni and the best director award was given to Sujeet for the film Saaho.

Complete list winners at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards South

Telugu Cinema

Most Versatile Actor: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty (Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comrade)

Best Director: Sujeet (Saaho)

Best Film: Jersey Best Music Director: S Thaman

Tamil Cinema

Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)

Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)

Best Film: To Let

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Malayalam Cinema

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Film: Uyare

Best Music Director: Deepak Dev

Kannada Cinema

Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)

Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)

Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)

Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna

Dada Saheb Film Festival 2021 will reportedly be held on 20th February 2021 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.