Rashmika Mandanna talks about smoking cigarettes

Hyderabad: South actress Rashmika Mandanna is current gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The actress, who is an avid social media user, had an interactive question and answer session recently with her fans on Instagram. During the session, Rashmika answered various questions related to smoking, working with Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay. Her candid and impressive answers are all over the internet.

When one of the fans asked how many times she smoked cigarettes, the Dear Comrade actress said that she does not smoke and cannot stand with people who do smoking.

When another fan expressed his wish to marry her, Rashmika Mandanna showed her witty side and asked him to at least propose nicely to her.

The actress also opened up about her experience of working with the Stylish star Allu Arjun. She said that she loved working in Pushpa with Allu Arjun and that the actor is fun to work with. Rashmika Mandanna further added that Allu Arjun is an amazing actor and a brilliant dancer and enjoyed working with him

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majni opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Besides this, she also has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa in her kitty.