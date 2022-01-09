Rashmika Mandanna turns bride, but there’s a twist!

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated, highest-paid and sought after actors Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling south industry and winning millions of hearts with her powerful yet sweet onscreen persona ever since she made her debut.

Rashmika recently collaborated with Dabur Honey by Dabur India Ltd for an advertisement. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the commercial where she can be seen performing her bride-to-be rituals along with her family. She captioned, “Super stoked to partner with @daburhoneyofficial . I trust Dabur Honey for its 24 Karat Gold like Purity that makes it the World’s No 1 Honey brand. Dabur Honey is rich in natural antioxidants and minerals that help boost immunity. Stay Healthy with Dabur Honey! Available on all leading e-commerce platforms!🍯”

What caught her fans’ attention was how the diva looked gorgeous in bridal avatar. Rashmika is seen all decked up as a bride for the shoot and now her fans cannot wait to see her as dulhan in real life. Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda dating?

Apart from her professional life, Rashmika often manages to occupy headlines for personal reasons as well. Her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda has always been a talk of the town. They are often spotted heading to the gym at around the same time and since they showed off their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, fans wondered if it translates to off-screen too.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Twitter)

Reportedly, the actress is very close to Vijay’s mom too even if the actors never specified the nature of their relationship.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his pan-India film Liger and Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in Pushpa, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.