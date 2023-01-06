Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda drop major hint about their relationship

Hyderabad: Dating rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been circulating for many years now. Though they never made it official, social media and paparazzi have been smart enough to decode what is brewing betwee them.

Amid the rumors, it is being said that this couple celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives. The reason why this news has caught the attention of people and is going viral on the internet is because the photos of these two actors from their vacation feature similar locations.

On New Year’s Day Rashmika Mandanna hosted an Instagram Live session from the resort where she was staying. She answered questions about her work, upcoming projects and much more. But what raised eyebrows was a male voice in the background of the video and that is believed to be Vijay’s.

Is that #VijayDeverakonda Anna voice in the background🙄🙄

Eppati video ra idi🙄

Adi @TheDeverakonda voice ye na🙄#RashmikaMandanna

Use head phones for more clarity

Avuna kaada seppandra koddiga telisthe🙏 pic.twitter.com/7ue2HU77uY — Rowdy Sravan 🤙🤙🤙 (@ossk6221) January 6, 2023

While several fans went gaga over these hints, a section of people started bashing the rumored couple for always hiding their relationship status. Check out some comments below.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Movies

Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Devarakonda acted together in the movie Dear Comrade. The Geetha Govindam movie is a super hit and has brought good popularity to both of them.

Speaking about their upcoming projects, Rashmika is set to appear in a few Bollywood films, and she will co-star with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

Vijay Devarakonda, on the other hand, is currently working on ‘Jana Gana Mana’, an unfinished Indian Telugu-language military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, and he is also waiting for his most-awaited film, Kushi.