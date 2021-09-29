Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from ‘Pushpa’ unveiled

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 29th September 2021 7:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: The first look of actress Rashmika Mandanna from multi-lingual film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was revealed on Wednesday.

The actress is seen sitting on the ground with an intense expression as she gets ready in front of the mirror.

This is the first time, that Rashmika will he paired with actor Allu Arjun for a project.

The actress unveiled the look as she introduced the name of her character: “Srivalli”.

Producers Navin Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers say in a joint statement: “Rashmika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Pushpa. She has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Pushpa’s unconventional love life revolves around Srivalli and it is going to be interesting for the audience to watch her create magic on screen with this character.”

‘Pushpa’ revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.

The film will be releasing in two parts and the makers recently announced that the first part will be released on Christmas.

