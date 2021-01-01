Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum to reopen from Jan 5

New Delhi, Jan 1 : The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will reopen to the public from January 5, 2021 after a gap of nearly 10 months.

It will be open on all days in a week, except Mondays and government holidays. The museum was closed to the public due to COVID-19 outbreak on March 13, 2020.

The visitors can book their slots online on https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/ after paying a nominal registration charge of Rs 50 per visitor.

There will only be online bookings as on-the-spot booking facility has been temporarily suspended.

To ensure social distancing norms, four pre-booked time slots have been fixed — between 9.30 am to 11 am, 11.30 am to 1 pm, 1.30 pm to 3 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm, with a maximum of 25 visitors per slot.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols pertaining to face masks, social distance, Aarogya Setu app etc. People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for undertaking the tour.

The museum showcases exquisite and invaluable artifacts related to art, culture, heritage and history.

