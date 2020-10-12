Rasika Dugal narrates ‘quirky’ audiobook series ‘Uncovidable’

Mumbai, Oct 12 : Actress Rasika Dugal enjoyed her avatar as narrator of an audiobook series. She hopes her effort will bring a positive chance in these grim times.

Rasika has done the narrating assignment for “Uncovidable”, an audio series that revolves around a woman who is told to stay put for 21 days amid lockdown, as a result of the pandemic.

“The lockdown introduced me to a variety of audio content. It’s the best way to keep the mind occupied while doing house work! I have listened to both fiction and non fiction podcasts, and was delighted when I was asked to be a part of one. ‘Uncovidable’ is quirky and lighthearted and I hope will be a breezy listen in these difficult and grim times,” Rasika said.

Based on screenwriter and playwright Vekeana Dhillon’s real-life events, the series unfolds through unanswered voice messages she leaves on her best friend’s phone.

Apart from “Uncovidable”, the actress will soon be seen in web series “Mirzapur 2”. Season one ended with the death of two important characters — Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) — and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) will lock horns with Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma). The series goes live on October 23.

