‘Rasode MeiN Kaun Tha’ mash-up goes viral; Kokilaben loves it

New Delhi: A mashup video of Rupal Patel of serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame has been trending on social media featuring her and show’s other actresses Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu).

In the viral clip, Rupal, who plays matriarch Kokilaben in the daily soap, can be seen rapping to scold her daughters-in-law in an auto-tuned video.

Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad, converted the small scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya into the hilarious music video. And now, Rupal reacts to her viral clip saying the character of Kokilaben was a milestone in her career. About the video by Yashraj, Rupal said that she came in touch with him and expressed her gratitude.

“My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it . I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude,” Rupal told timesofindia.com.