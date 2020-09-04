‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ rap fame Yashraj Mukhate in Bigg Boss 14?

Mumbai: One of the most talked-about and successful Indian reality show, Bigg Boss is all set to launch it’s upcoming season 14. Ever since the promos featuring Salman Khan are released, the fans can’t keep calm to watch their favourite celebrity stars in the controversial house of the show. As the days of its premier are coming closer, the curiosity around the show is increasing.

Where people are curious to know this season’s theme, tasks, among other things what is keeping show lovers more excited is the list of the contestants who are speculated to take part in Bigg Boss 14.

A lot of speculations and gossips are doing rounds ahead of the launch of the upcoming show including Salman Khan’s remuneration for hosting to the probable contestant’s list.

While many speculations of probable contestants are circulating among the fans, the latest reports allege the presence of the most viral contestant in the house, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame rap video creator, Yashraj Mukhate. So, let’s dig out the truth if Yashraj Mukhate will enter the controversial show!

Will Yashraj Mukhate enter the show?

According to Filmy Mantra’s report, the viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame Yashraj Mukhate gave a big ‘no’ to the rumours of his participation in the ‘Bigg Boss 14’. He said that he feels this is not the right time for him to enter such a controversial show and added that he is currently enjoying entertaining his fans with his music videos.

“No BiggBoss for me right now. I’m enjoying myself as a musician and feeling delightful entertaining my fans. I’m looking forward to grow myself and I won’t consider the offer from the makers of the show as of now, even if they approach me”, Yashraj Mukhate said while speaking to Filmy Mantra.

After Yashraj Mukhate’s rap from a clip of television show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ went viral, from netizens to TV actors to Bollywood stars to even some politicians, everyone started drooling of this musical and hilarious rap video.

Bigg Boss 14 Updates:

Coming back to the Bigg Boss 14 updates, it has already been informed that potential participants will have to take the necessary Covid-19 test before entering the house. The contestants were supposed to be kept in a quarantine period of at last week of August and the show was supposed to go live from the 5th of September. But according to a few sources. But as per the latest reports, the upcoming season will be airings from the first week of October.

Bigg Boss 14 house theme:

Bigg Boss 14 has already been in news for its unique theme this year. According to the earlier reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will reportedly have a jungle theme and will be inspired by the lockdown situation. Additionally, hygiene and social distancing are also said to be themes incorporated in this year’s outing of Bigg Boss. It is also said that the elimination will be done based on contestants’ hygiene as well.