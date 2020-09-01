Mumbai: ‘Khali cooker gas pe chadha diya, chadha diya’. If this tune isn’t leaving your head, you need to blame 24-year-old engineer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who has become an overnight social media sensation with his musical spoof that has gone viral! His rap featuring Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben’s ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ dialogue from Saath Nibhana Saathiya became a huge hit amongst social media users.

On Tuesday, Yashraj Mukhate revealed about his next rap work while speaking to one of the leading entertainment media, Pinkvilla. He said that he will be making a rap song on dialogues from a popular comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma.

“I feel what happens is that the content is already funny, I just need to add my music to that and all these characters, even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I am going to do something on that, all the characters have a certain way of speaking which is very rhythmic in its own way. It becomes easy or me to make music there,” Yashraj Mukhate added.

Apart from he also explained about his process of making such rap videos. Speaking to Pinkvilla he said, “I just keep saving interesting videos and then make a beat according to the dialogue or the sound and decide the pitch and the tempo of the video. I try to make it into a song where there is a intro, chorus and everything which makes people hear it on a loop.”

While many celebrities have been going gaga over the viral video, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rupal Patel, who features in the video, feels honoured by the same.

Rupal, who is currently part of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, in a statement shared that she was quite surprised and shocked when she first saw the video. Given the actor is not on social media, she did not watch the video until her family and friends called her about it.