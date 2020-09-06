Ratan Tata-backed Repos Energy registers 150 startups

New Delhi, Sep 6 : Pune-based energy distribution company Repos Energy has registered over 150 fuel startups in less than a month.

These startups would carry on door-to-door delivery of diesel through mobile petrol pumps.

“With the goal to reboot the economy and making India Atmanirbhar, Repos Energy has been working extensively to create a startup ecosystem of its own in the energy sector,” a company statement said.

As per the co-founders Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj empowering startups through the dynamic model of doorstep diesel delivery through mobile petrol pumps will change the game of fuel distribution in India.

“According to industry experts, this move is expected to garner around Rs 9,000 crore of investment,” the statement said.

Repos Energy will call them ‘fuel startups’, and will provide them with the entire support system. Repos will provide these new startups with end-to-end solutions for buying the mobile petrol pumps along with sharing the know-how.

“These fuel startups will be registered with us and featured on our app. We will also provide them with the necessary infrastructure. This will include a back-end team to build their entire brand identity. We will make sure that they become successful startups,” Chetan Walunj said.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj said: “We have built an entire ecosystem of fuel distribution that consists of IoT and AI-driven Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps (RMPP). These RMPPs are being designed at our IoT facility in Chakan, Pune, and comply with PESO norms.”

Some of the fuel startups which have registered with Repos are, Easy Diesel from Pune, Nuvera Energy from Mumbai, Auro Fuels from Bengaluru, AMA Fuels from Kolkata, Echological Fuels from Guwahati, Future Fuel Services from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Founded in 2017, Repos Energy startup is based out of Pune in Maharashtra and has been funded by Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata. Currently, it operates in over 150 cities of India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.