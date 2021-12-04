Rate of Rapid RT-PCR test at Hyderabad Airport slashed

Hyderabad: The rate of Rapid RT-PCR test at Hyderabad Airport has been slashed after many passengers raised the issue on social media.

Earlier, the rate was Rs. 4500. The authorities on Friday reduced it to Rs. 3900, Times of India reported.

The RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the passengers arriving from at-risk countries. They can leave the Hyderabad Airport only after they get a negative report.

Those who test positive will be sent by special ambulances to Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), which has been designated as the government facility for isolating all such cases.

Rate of Rapid RT-PCR test at other airports

At the Hyderabad Airport, the conventional RT-PCR test costs Rs. 999, however, the passenger needs to wait for 4-6 hours to get the result. When it comes to Rapid RT-PCR, the result will be made available within an hour.

Every week, 15-18 thousand are expected to take the test. Among them, most of the passengers will prefer Rapid RT-PCR as they don’t want to wait for a long time.

The rate of the Rapid RT-PCR in other metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai ranges between Rs. 3900 and Rs. 4000.

Surveillance strengthened at Hyderabad Airport for Omicron

In view of the Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka, health authorities in Telangana have strengthened the surveillance at Hyderabad Airport.

Teams have been deployed at the airport for screening the passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

Also Read 12 travellers from abroad test positive for COVID at Hyderabad airport

Omicron cases in India

Recently, two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka.

After the detection, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (IMRC) said, “Both persons had travelled from South Africa. Their contacts have been identified and are under monitoring”.