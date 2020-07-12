Raunchy Vogue Arabia photoshoot in Madina province sparks uproar

DUBAI: A controversial photoshoot of supermodels from around the world was perform inside the historical site of Al-Ula in the province of the holy city of Al Madina.

It has emerged that Saudi Arabia gave permission to Vogue Arabia, the Arab edition of the US-based fashion magazine to do the raunchy photoshoot.

In the photoshoot, named ‘24 hours in Al Ula,’ the New York-based label Mônot featured catwalk stars like Kate Moss, Mariacarla Boscono, Candice Swanepoel wore black and white thigh-slit flowy dresses and walked and danced against the Kingdom’s cultural and heritage site.

The campaign was organised and the shoot was directed by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi.

It should be noted that the inappropriate photoshoot sparked a dispute and caused an uproar among the Muslims.









Many Muslims are enraged as to why the Saudi authorities have allowed the shoot.

Al Ula

Located 300km north-west of Madinah, Al Ula is home to Mada’in Saleh (city of Saleh), the first site in the Kingdom to be recognised by UNESCO.

It is the world’s largest open-air museum consisting of carved rock structures often compared to Jordan’s Petra.

The site’s name of “Mada’in Saleh” is often attributed to Prophet Saleh (AS).

In the Qur’an

The Quran tells the story of tribe of Thamud during the days of Prophet Saleh (AS).

It is here that the tribe of Thamud lived, famed for their ability to carve out homes in the mountains fell to idol worship and oppression.

The Prophet Saleh (AS) was sent by Allah (ﷻ) to their guidance. He called on the Thamudis to repent but they rejected his teachings and disregarded the warning.

The Thamudis were punished by Allah and were destroyed in the midst of an earthquake and lightning blasts.

The old town of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia in 2011.

Qasr al Farid, tomb in Archeological site Mada’in Saleh, Al-`Ula, Saudi Arabia

Al Ula is characterised by its attractive natural scenery marked by the reddish sandstone inselbergs carved by natural agencies into beautiful and attractive shapes. Sand dunes and inselbergs combined together to form a wonderful display of thrilling nature. During winter and spring, after the rain, the areas turns into green fields attracting the inhabitants and visitors from outside the region.

Al Ula is situated northwest of Saudi Arabia. It is about 400 km north of Al Madinah.

Elephant rock near the city of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia in 2011.