Rave party busted in Kukatpally, 44 youths arrested

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 28th November 2021 7:39 pm IST

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police have busted a rave party and arrested 44 youths.

According to the sources, SOT police were tipped off about a rave party was being organized at a house in Vivek Nagar. Police raided the house and arrested 44 youths and two transgenders.

During the raid the police have seized a large quantity of liquor bottles, Hookah, tobacco items and condom packets from the house. The arrested were shifted to Kukatpally police station and police gathered information the youths were organizing rave party every weekend in the Vivek Nagar area.

