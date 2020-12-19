Raveena Tandon heads home after one of her longest outdoor schedules

Mumbai, Dec 19 : Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is returning to the city after what she reveals has been one of the longest outdoor schedules in her near-three decade career. Raveena was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for an upcoming project, and her children had accompanied the actress.

On Saturday, Raveena shared a selfie from her flight, posing in a face shield and mask. The actress wrote: “On the way back home!! After one of the longest outdoor schedules I’ve ever done in my entire career! Longest ever away from home, I headed back finally!”

Raveena Tandon fell in love with the natural beauty of the mountains while shooting in Himachal Pradesh and flooded her Instagram account with beautiful photographs and videos from the picturesque locations, sometimes posing in the snow, sometimes in the golden sunshine and sometimes freezing in the rain.

In several of her posts, she even compared Himachal Pradesh with Switzerland.

