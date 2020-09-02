Raveena Tandon hits out at Kangana’s claim on drugs usage in B-town

Mumbai: A day after a senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani questioned Bollywood’s silence over Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 percent of B-town consumes drugs, actress Raveena Tandon lashed out with a strong statement.

Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about the drug abuse in Bollywood after the Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Tuesday, Jethamani tweeted, “A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99 percent of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?”

Replying to it and hitting out at Kangana Ranaut’s claims, Raveena Tandon said that few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. She tweeted, “Globally, 99 % of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise, our industry also has the good and the bad.”

On Tuesday, a popular director and producer from the Telugu film industry, Ram Gopal Varma had also expressed surprise as no one from Bollywood came out to contradict Kangana’s allegations, “Though I belong to the same fraternity,I am as baffled as u ..And their silence also extends to them being called rapists , killers ,mafia etc etc,” RGV had shared on Twitter.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal on issues like nepotism has been speaking up quite a lot against the Bollywood mafia after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also alleged that 99 percent of Bollywood consumes drugs. The ‘Queen’ actress started speaking about this topic after Sushant’s death case investigations revealed WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her associates allegedly discussing drugs.