Raveena Tandon hits out at Kangana’s claim on drugs usage in B-town

Raveena Tandon said, 'Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket'

By Rasti Amena Published: 2nd September 2020 12:22 pm IST
Raveena Tandon hits out at Kangana's claim on drugs usage in Bollywood
Raveena Tandon lashed out at Kangana Ranaut with a strong statement

Mumbai: A day after a senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani questioned Bollywood’s silence over Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 percent of B-town consumes drugs, actress Raveena Tandon lashed out with a strong statement.

Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about the drug abuse in Bollywood after the Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Tuesday, Jethamani tweeted, “A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99 percent of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?”

READ:  'You'll always have my shoulder to lean on': Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend

Replying to it and hitting out at Kangana Ranaut’s claims, Raveena Tandon said that few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. She tweeted, “Globally, 99 % of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise, our industry also has the good and the bad.”

READ:  Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt's inspiring Insta posts will drive away your Monday blues!

On Tuesday, a popular director and producer from the Telugu film industry, Ram Gopal Varma had also expressed surprise as no one from Bollywood came out to contradict Kangana’s allegations, “Though I belong to the same fraternity,I am as baffled as u ..And their silence also extends to them being called rapists , killers ,mafia etc etc,” RGV had shared on Twitter.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal on issues like nepotism has been speaking up quite a lot against the Bollywood mafia after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also alleged that 99 percent of Bollywood consumes drugs. The ‘Queen’ actress started speaking about this topic after Sushant’s death case investigations revealed WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her associates allegedly discussing drugs.

Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close