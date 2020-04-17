Raveena Tandon slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding amid lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions.

Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Raveena took to Twitter to pass a sarcastic remark about the wedding.

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Along with a link of the news story, Raveena tweeted: “Ok. Poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.”

“Wonder what was served in the buffet,” she added along with hashtags’ Social distancing’, ‘Unheeded warnings’ and ‘VIP entitlement’.

In the past, Raveena had said: “We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people not to lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”

