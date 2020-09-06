Ravi Dubey calls wife Sargun ‘the Queen’

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 3:29 am IST

Mumbai, Sep 6 : Actor Ravi Dubey travelled all the way to Punjab to celebrate the birthday of his wife and actress Sargun Mehta.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Ravi posted a heartwarming wish for Sargun, calling her “the queen”.

“There are so many times I have tears of gratitude just thinking about you,and that child like smile of yours is why I am living,happy birthday gungun,I love you meri choti,this year the world will know you are not just amy queen’ you are ‘THE QUEEN’.#happybirthday,” Ravi wrote.

Along with it, he posted several pictures and videos from the last night low-key birthday affair.

Actor Ammy Virk, who shared screen space with Sargun in “Qismat”, too, posted a birthday wish for the actress on social media.

“Happy birthday Sarguniyee. Waheguru ji bless you. Yaari zindabad,” Ammy posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Sargun and Ammy will be soon seen in the sequel of “Qismat”, which is scheduled to release in April, 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

