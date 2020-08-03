Ravi Dubey on TV actors making it in Bollywood: It’s not easy

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 9:39 am IST
Ravi Dubey on TV actors making it in Bollywood: It's not easy

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood.

“It’s not easy, because there are times certain myopic viewpoints and preconceived notions come into play,” he told IANS, adding: “But these notions will soon evaporate.”

Ravi feels the entertainment industry need repair.

“The entertainment industry has made us whatever we are. It’s a great industry but the system needs repair. We have all at some point of time or the other been at the receiving end. It is time for a change in perspective, but I do feel we are at a point of a huge metamorphosis,” he said.

Ravi recently penned a poem titled “Aankde”, which translates to “numbers”. The poem was a comment on the industry’s obsession with box office numbers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close