Ravi Kumar is new Karnataka Chief Secretary

By IANS|   Published: 30th December 2020 10:12 pm IST
Ravi Kumar is new Karnataka Chief Secretary

Bengaluru, Dec 30 : The 1984 IAS batch officer P. Ravi Kumar would be the new Karnataka Chief Secretary from January 1, 2021, an official said on Wednesday.

“Kumar, 58, has been appointed as the state’s 38th Chief Secretary from January 1 and will replace incumbent T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, who will superannuate on December 31,” said state personnel department deputy secretary M.P. Mullai Muhilan in an order here.

Kumar, who is currently additional chief secretary, was also additional chief secretary to state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa earlier.

“Kumar will take charge from Bhaskar on Thursday and assume the office from Friday,” said the official.

READ:  India lose Gill, Pujara in first session of 2nd day at MCGA

Bhaskar, a 1983-batch IAS officer, has been the chief secretary for over 2 years since December 15, 2018 when he took over from K. Ratna Prabha on the latter’s superannuation.

Kumar, a native of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state, has been additional chief secretary since 2014 in the departments of energy, food & civil supplies, consumer affairs and public distribution.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 30th December 2020 10:12 pm IST
Back to top button