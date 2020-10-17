Ravi Teja to launch first look of ‘interesting and entertaining one’ on Oct 18

Hyderabad, Oct 17 : Telugu star Ravi Teja announced his next film on Saturday, promising an interesting and entertaining experience for fans.

The film is tentatively tiled #RT67, and a poster that the actor shared on Instagram announced that the ‘muhurtham’ and first look of the film is scheduled to be launched on Sunday at 11.55am.

The poster has a silhouette of Ravi Teja in a dancing pose in what appears to be a forest. The names of director Ramesh Varma Penmetsa

and producer Satyanarayana Koneru are also mentioned on the poster.

“Yet another interesting and entertaining one lined up,” he wrote about the yet-untitled film.

Ravi recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film “Krack” after the lockdown. The actor made the announcement a few days back on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film. In the image, the actor holds a gun, wearing a black shirt, brown pants and sunglasses. On the poster it is written: “Shoot resumes today.”

The actor wrote alongside the image: “Shoot resumes today! #krack.”

“Krack” also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur” , “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja”, which released in January 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.