Ravi Teja wraps Goa schedule for ‘Krack’

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 6:44 pm IST
Hyderabad, Dec 6 : Telugu superstar Ravi Teja has wrapped up his shoot for ‘Krack’ in Goa.

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram along with actress Shruti Haasan.

“And it’s a wrap at Goa!! Had super fun! @shrutzhaasan @dongopichand@dop_gkvishnu #rajusundaram #krack,” he wrote alongside the image.

“Krack” also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur”, “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja”, which released in January 2020.

