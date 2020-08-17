‘Razakar rule’ continues in Telangana, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Razakar rule has been continuing in Telangana.

BJP leader claimed that CM has the heirs of ‘Razakars’ by his side in Pragathi Bhavan. He told this while addressing party cadre after hoisting the National Flag at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The New Indian Express quoted Bandi Sanjay as saying, “Just like the Razakars ruled from King Koti and Falaknuma Palaces during the Nizam’s period, KCR’s rule is run from Pragathi Bhavan Palace and Farmhouse Palace.” He criticised CM for not conducting the Telangana Liberation Day officially on September 17 every year. He also attacked CM over the issue of corporate hospitals looting the patients and said CM does not have the guts to fix fees for corporate hospitals.

Bandi accused state government of failing miserably in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He alleged that if anything good happens in the State, the CM puts it in his account, and if anything bad happens, he blames the Centre.

Bandi asked the party cadre to work hard in the state so that they could soon hoist the saffron flag from Golconda Fort.