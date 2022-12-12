RBI report on inflation control cant be made public: Union Minister

The central bank has submitted a report as mandated under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act and Regulation 7 of RBI Monetary Policy Committee and Monetary Policy process Regulations, 2016.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 12th December 2022 6:24 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central government cannot make the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) report on the reasons for the failure to control the inflation as the RBI Act does not provide for this, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Responding to a question from Lok Sabha Member Jayadev Galla on whether the RBI had submitted its report on the reasons for not controlling the inflation at six per cent and whether the government would make the report public, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed that the central bank has submitted a report as mandated under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act and Regulation 7 of RBI Monetary Policy Committee and Monetary Policy process Regulations, 2016.

“The said provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and Regulations therein does not provide for making the report public,” he added.

