RBI’s nod for Murali Ramakrishnan’s appointment as South Indian Bank MD

Mumbai, Sep 3 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank with effect from October 1.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the bank said that the RBI approved the appointment for a period of three years through a letter dated September 2.

Ramakrislman, 58, retired from the ICICI Bank as Senior General Manager at Strategic Project Group on May 30 and joined the South Indian Bank as an Advisor on July 1.

During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment he was heading a business transformation project of SME business, the filing said, adding that he was also the Chief Executive Hong Kong and Regional Head-North Asia, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Africa during his tenure at ICICI Bank.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.