RCB captain Kohli win toss, opt to bowl

Dubai, Oct 5 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

For RCB, England all-rounder Moeen Ali replaces Adam Zampa, who has a stomach problem, and Mohammed Siraj comes in for Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

In the Delhi camp, left-arm spinner Axar Patel comes in for injured leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an injury to his index finger.

Delhi Capitals (XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(captain), Rishabh Pant(w-k), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore (XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers(w-k), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Source: IANS

