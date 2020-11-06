RCB players ramp up noise: ABD’s ‘run him out’ the highlight

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players ramped up the noise levels as they tried to build up the pressure on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the powerplay while defending a target of 132 in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Wicketkeeper AB de Villiers was the most audible due to his closeness to the stump-mic and he interestingly shouted “run him out” while SRH captain David Warner and Manish Pandey were in the middle at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Spinner Washington Sundar bowled a no-ball for the second ball of the fifth over and the next delivery was a free-hit. Warner was on strike and he chose a shot towards midwicket where Devdutt Padikkal collected the ball. Even before Padikkal could get to the ball, de Villiers was shouting at him to run the batsman out. Warner and Pandey, however, succesfully ran the single.

RCB kept the pressure up and it paid dividends with SRH’s in form batting lineup struggling to keep their wickets intact. Their top three batsmen — Warner, Pandey and Shreevats Goswami — all went back after being caught by de Villiers behind the stumps within the first nine overs. SRH eventually found themselves four wickets down for 87 runs in the 15th over after spinners Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal came into the game.

Source: IANS

